Tulsa Officials Fear Spread Of COVID-19 At Upcoming Trump Rally

Newsy Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Tulsa Officials Fear Spread Of COVID-19 At Upcoming Trump RallyWatch VideoTulsa, Oklahoma, officials are growing concerned about the spread of COVID-19 as President Trump prepares for a campaign rally in the city.

The president is returning to the campaign trail Saturday with the rally in Tulsa. The event faced a separate controversy after it was set for Juneteenth, the holiday that...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 01:40

 Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The campaign has released a disclaimer addressing potential coronavirus exposure in public areas. The disclaimer adds that anyone who...

