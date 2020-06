Tosh * It was me can you DM me? Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on… https://t.co/ivFEKXPeNY 34 minutes ago ABC 7 Chicago Swiss authorities search for mystery owner who left $191K of gold bars on train https://t.co/q7RQExHoET https://t.co/5kLy9eUT4c 2 hours ago Kev Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on train - The Independent… https://t.co/TySt7qUDvv 2 hours ago Rani GilL Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on train https://t.co/QJIjCh7gBW 2 hours ago Jack Williams RT @Independent: Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on train https://t.co/Gbu2i2a6wS 2 hours ago The Independent Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on train https://t.co/Gbu2i2a6wS 2 hours ago ahmed elderawi Swiss authorities search for mystery owner of nearly £152,000 worth of gold bars left on train - https://t.co/MeKQADm1sS 2 hours ago