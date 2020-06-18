China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food market
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () China has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus and suspects the area's low temperature and high humidity may have been contributing factors, officials said on Thursday.
BEIJING — China has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
Reuters reports that the city has put the neighborhood of Huaxiang on high alert and raised the epidemiological risk level for...