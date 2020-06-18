Global  

China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food market

Reuters Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
China has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus and suspects the area's low temperature and high humidity may have been contributing factors, officials said on Thursday.
