After second round of voting, Kenya wins spot on U.N. Security Council
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Kenya was elected to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, defeating Djibouti in a second-round of voting by the 193-member General Assembly after an initial ballot failed to produce a clear winner.
India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as...