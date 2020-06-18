Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After second round of voting, Kenya wins spot on U.N. Security Council

Reuters Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Kenya was elected to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, defeating Djibouti in a second-round of voting by the 193-member General Assembly after an initial ballot failed to produce a clear winner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled

India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled 01:03

 India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as...

Related news from verified sources

India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland elected to UN Security Council

India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland elected to UN Security Council The UN General Assembly elected on Wednesday four new members of the Security Council for 2021 and 2022, with Canada losing out again and the battle for the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this