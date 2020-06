Ancient Christian Cross Found In Northern Pakistan Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

A Christian cross believed to be up to 1,200 years old and weighing more than three tons has been discovered in Skardu in northern Pakistan.



The team — led by...

