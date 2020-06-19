Atlanta Police Call In Sick To Protest Murder Charge In Brooks Killing Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSome Atlanta police officers have called out sick this week in protest of murder charges against the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.



Brooks, a Black man, was shot twice in the back while trying to run away from police officers in a Wendy's parking lot. Prosecutors allege the White officer, Garrett... Watch VideoSome Atlanta police officers have called out sick this week in protest of murder charges against the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.Brooks, a Black man, was shot twice in the back while trying to run away from police officers in a Wendy's parking lot. Prosecutors allege the White officer, Garrett 👓 View full article

