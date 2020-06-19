Global  

Atlanta Police Call In Sick To Protest Murder Charge In Brooks Killing

Newsy Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Atlanta Police Call In Sick To Protest Murder Charge In Brooks KillingWatch VideoSome Atlanta police officers have called out sick this week in protest of murder charges against the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks, a Black man, was shot twice in the back while trying to run away from police officers in a Wendy's parking lot. Prosecutors allege the White officer, Garrett...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Former Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Rayshard Brooks Turns Himself In

Former Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Rayshard Brooks Turns Himself In 01:59

 CBS4's Frances Wang shares the latest details in the case.

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

A former Atlanta police officer is now facing a number of charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. The top charged is Felony Murder, while the second officer was charged with aggravated..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published

Only on AP: Chief talks of Atlanta police sick-out

 Atlanta police called out sick or refused to answer calls Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

