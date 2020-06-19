Atlanta Police Call In Sick To Protest Murder Charge In Brooks Killing

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..
Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..
Atlanta police called out sick or refused to answer calls Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the... USATODAY.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
