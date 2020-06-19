Amy Klobuchar Pulls Her Name From Consideration As Biden's VP Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar has pulled out of the running to be vice president for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.



Klobuchar said she personally called Biden and told him to pick a woman of color as his VP.



Biden responded on Twitter: "Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for... Watch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar has pulled out of the running to be vice president for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.Klobuchar said she personally called Biden and told him to pick a woman of color as his VP.Biden responded on Twitter: "Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for 👓 View full article

