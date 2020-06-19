Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Klobuchar Pulls Her Name From Consideration As Biden's VP

Newsy Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar Pulls Her Name From Consideration As Biden's VPWatch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar has pulled out of the running to be vice president for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Klobuchar said she personally called Biden and told him to pick a woman of color as his VP.

Biden responded on Twitter: "Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar's Ties To Cop Cash [Video]

Klobuchar's Ties To Cop Cash

Amy Klobuchar wants to be Joe Biden's VP. But, according to Business Insider, her ties to law enforcement may hamper her chances to get the job. Police union and law enforcement PACs have given..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Klobuchar Still In Running For VP [Video]

Klobuchar Still In Running For VP

Joe Biden has not named a running mate as yet. Senator Amy Klobuchar is still in the running for the job. The NY Post Klobuchar ranks her 6th on the list to become Biden's running mate. Klobuchar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting [Video]

Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting

Joe Biden has reportedly asked Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Just Sealed the Deal: Kamala Harris Will Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Amy Klobuchar Just Sealed the Deal: Kamala Harris Will Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate Amy Klobuchar effectively ended the Joe Biden veepstakes when she withdrew herself from consideration and endorsed a woman of color for the job, clearing the way...
Mediaite

Amy Klobuchar Withdraws From Biden's V.P. Candidate Pool, Says a Woman of Color Should Be Nominated

 Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has withdrawn from consideration to be Joe Biden‘s running mate on the democratic ballot this November. The former V.P....
Just Jared Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

gothgirlpink

Midwest Deplorable #Michiganisapolicestate Amy Klobuchar pulls name from Biden's running mate list to give spot to someone 'of color' https://t.co/skCgmrLq25 via @BIZPACReview 3 hours ago

Yamil_Sued

Yamil R. Sued Amy Klobuchar pulls name from Biden's running mate list to give spot to someone 'of color' https://t.co/H3TK64Nl59 via @BIZPACReview 4 hours ago

BIZPACReview

Conservative News Amy Klobuchar pulls name from Biden’s running mate list to give spot to someone ‘of color’ https://t.co/G4S5z52DcX 5 hours ago