Southern counties ask state for help to stop COVID-19 spread



Southern counties are asking state officials for help to stop COVID-19 spread as they've been hit extremely hard. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 05:10 Published 2 hours ago

MSDH responds to 'astoundingly high' number of new COVID-19 cases



Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health respond after more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day. Credit: WAPT Duration: 23:01 Published 3 hours ago