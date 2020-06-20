Global  

‘Pro-liberty’ Texas Governor Greg Abbott Supports Governments Ordering Businesses To Order People To Wear Masks – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
‘Pro-liberty’ Texas Governor Greg Abbott Supports Governments Ordering Businesses To Order People To Wear Masks – OpEdTexas Governor Greg Abbot, in an April 27 executive order concerning coronavirus, declared: “Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.” This executive order provision stopped in their tracks local...
