‘Pro-liberty’ Texas Governor Greg Abbott Supports Governments Ordering Businesses To Order People To Wear Masks – OpEd
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Texas Governor Greg Abbot, in an April 27 executive order concerning coronavirus, declared: “Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.” This executive order provision stopped in their tracks local...
