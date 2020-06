Putin meets with World War II veterans, visits church Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday marked the date of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union by meeting with veterans and visiting a new military church. Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall and greeted World War II veterans. He also visited the […]