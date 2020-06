Tweets about this David Batty RT @skirchy: In 2019, NSO Group was under fire as allegations mounted that its spyware was being used to target journalists and activists.… 3 minutes ago Retweet News 2019 Amnesty says spyware used to monitor critics in Morocco https://t.co/XwaKnQSOup #world #news 15 minutes ago 🎗 Media Bubble Israeli spyware used to target Moroccan journalist, Amnesty claims https://t.co/qrDTOxMC6r 16 minutes ago Neville RT @guardianweekly: Israeli spyware used to target Moroccan journalist, Amnesty claims https://t.co/2IFhg5TTQm 19 minutes ago Guardian Weekly Israeli spyware used to target Moroccan journalist, Amnesty claims https://t.co/2IFhg5TTQm 27 minutes ago San Miguel PEN Israeli spyware used to target Moroccan journalist, Amnesty claims https://t.co/hrUFkekREw 32 minutes ago Health Cybersecurity Morocco used NSO's spyware to spy on journalist, Amnesty says https://t.co/3HJSaOcKjC 59 minutes ago Kevin Morocco used NSO's spyware to snoop on journalist, Amnesty says https://t.co/AkSIBZptU5 1 hour ago