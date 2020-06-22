China Suspends Imports From A Tyson Foods Plant Over COVID-19 Outbreak Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Watch VideoChina says it has suspended the import of poultry products from a Tyson Foods plant in the U.S. as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.



The plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas, where 227 employees at the plant tested positive for the virus earlier this month.



