Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Suspends Imports From A Tyson Foods Plant Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Newsy Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
China Suspends Imports From A Tyson Foods Plant Over COVID-19 OutbreakWatch VideoChina says it has suspended the import of poultry products from a Tyson Foods plant in the U.S. as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas, where 227 employees at the plant tested positive for the virus earlier this month. 

In a statement, the company said: "At...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Tyson Foods Plant Struck by New Coronavirus Outbreak

Tyson Foods Plant Struck by New Coronavirus Outbreak 00:25

 Tyson Foods continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as the company reports another outbreak at a processing center in Arkansas. Nearly 500 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at its plants since June.

Related videos from verified sources

German COVID-19 infection rate jumps to 2.88 after meat plant outbreak [Video]

German COVID-19 infection rate jumps to 2.88 after meat plant outbreak

German COVID-19 infection rate jumps to 2.88 after meat plant outbreak

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published
China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing [Video]

China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing

According to Chinese authorities, the outbreak reached at least 106 new cases on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak [Video]

Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas

 The country's customs office said shipments from the plant would be temporarily suspended, while products that have already arrived will be seized.
NPR

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China's customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United...
SeattlePI.com

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

FarmForward

Farm Forward RT @DCV4A: Clearly @TysonFoods lags in implementing protection standards for its workers. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #unsafe #labor #slaughterho… 1 minute ago

tiffanyrevere

Tiffany Revere DelishDotCom: China Will No Longer Accept Imports From A Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas Due To COVID-19 Concerns https://t.co/0BDXIDrsUs 2 minutes ago

Influencing11

Influencing RT @Forbes: China suspended poultry imports from Tyson Foods on Sunday following an outbreak at an Arkansas facility https://t.co/AKRYgauHq… 2 minutes ago

TheUnicorn999

TheUnicorn999 RT @small1ldy1: China suspends US poultry imports from Covid-19-affected business US poultry handling measures being rejected by China. L… 3 minutes ago

questnit

Question It RT @flux_nomad: Global report: China suspends US poultry imports from Covid-19-affected business https://t.co/bAyzKt64Tx 3 minutes ago

WilsonAftab

aftab wilson Global report: China suspends US poultry imports from Covid-19-affected business https://t.co/sZQBQ5NIaq. 5 minutes ago

Jim_B60

james brege RT @GMOFreeUSA: China suspends imports of poultry from Tyson plant over COVID-19, customs authority says | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://… 6 minutes ago

mpendaraha18

🧟‍♂️ RT @KenRoth: China is suspending purchases from Tyson Foods to avoid importing chicken infected by the coronavirus. What are companies doin… 7 minutes ago