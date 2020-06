South Africa Begins First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The first participants in South Africa's first clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19 will be vaccinated this week.



The first clinical trial in South Africa and on the continent for a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday during a virtual press conference hosted by the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg... The first participants in South Africa's first clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19 will be vaccinated this week.The first clinical trial in South Africa and on the continent for a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday during a virtual press conference hosted by the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg 👓 View full article