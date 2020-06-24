Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Joe Biden has taken a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered […] 👓 View full article

