Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden has taken a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally

Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally 01:22

 Donald Trump has attacked election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona, saying liberal Democrats "hate" American values and history. Mr Trump also again used the racist term 'kung flu' at the rally to describe Covid-19.

Related videos from verified sources

Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser [Video]

Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump at a virtual grassroots fundraiser. Obama criticized his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance.” According..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden's $80.8 million in donations surpassed Trump's fundraising in May [Video]

Biden's $80.8 million in donations surpassed Trump's fundraising in May

Joe Biden, whose campaign had long struggled to raise money, surpassed President Trump’s fundraising in May for the first time, pulling in $80.8 million together with the Democratic National..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:49Published
Gov. Stitt spoke with Pres. Trump about Tulsa Race Massacre [Video]

Gov. Stitt spoke with Pres. Trump about Tulsa Race Massacre

Gov. Stitt spoke with Pres. Trump about Tulsa Race Massacre

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

Ty___Webb

🆘 Ty Webb 🆘 RT @lisataz: Biden Takes Dominant Lead as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and Race https://t.co/BRZoKbPK0D 10 seconds ago

kat223

elizabeth RT @alexburnsNYT: NYT poll: Biden takes a dominant lead over Trump, 50 to 36 Trump bleeding support even from once-loyal groups of whites… 12 seconds ago

RobAnderson2018

⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana RT @CountryOverPar5: Biden Takes Dominant Lead in Poll as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and Race - The New York Times https://t.co/RfadeKBFOA 28 seconds ago

mercenarygraphi

jim christiansen RT @jilevin: Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race https://t.co/s6BlfSDXY9 https://t.co/VI4ZGahjP5 37 seconds ago

chrisdabear

chris smith Biden Takes Dominant Lead as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and Race https://t.co/lPbJN73KNx 50 seconds ago

escecami

Alice RT @SpockResists: Remember it’s VOTING that counts. We had this issue with polls in 2016 VOTE VOTE VOTE I hope you are registered?!? ht… 1 minute ago

BinderFaith1

Faith Binder RT @LouiseMensch: Biden Takes Dominant Lead Over ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, 50-36 Did you buy @Parscale a Ferrari for this, Donald? https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race https://t.co/s6BlfSDXY9 https://t.co/VI4ZGahjP5 2 minutes ago