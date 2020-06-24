New US Indictment Of Assange Accuses WikiLeaks Co-Founder Of ‘Conspiring With Anonymous’ Hackers Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A superseding US indictment of Julian Assange broadens the charges against WikiLeaks co-founder by accusing him of conspiring with a hacker affiliated with the groups Anonymous and LulzSec.The US Department of Justice revealed the new indictment on Wednesday, intended to "broaden the scope of the conspiracy" Assange


