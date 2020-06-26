Toilet paper limits imposed in Australia to stop virus panic buying

Global  

Supermarkets imposed purchase limits on toilet paper across Australia Friday following panic buying by people rattled over a surge in coronavirus cases in the country's second-biggest city. ​​"Stop it, it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his compatriots after the rush on stores, insisting the Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne did not threaten the country's so far successful containment of the epidemic.
