Toilet paper limits imposed in Australia to stop virus panic buying



Related videos from verified sources Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown



When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cleaning products and hand sanitizer became a rare find, but the toilet paper shortage didn't make as much sense. Now, researchers are looking at why it was on the.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago Anxious people 'more likely' to stockpile toilet roll during Covid-19 pandemic



While the coronavirus outbreak began in China back in December, it hit mainland Europe and the U.S. in March, leading to widespread school closures, businesses shutting offices, and panic buying in.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago Australia cat plays along with increasing toilet roll jumps but eventually SPEARS through stack



The hilarious moment is seen when Rosco, a cat in Brisbane, Australia plays along with the ever-rising stacks of toilet paper game but when it gets to 6 rolls high, Rosco says enough and smashes.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:26 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this