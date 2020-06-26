Toilet paper limits imposed in Australia to stop virus panic buying
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Supermarkets imposed purchase limits on toilet paper across Australia Friday following panic buying by people rattled over a surge in coronavirus cases in the country's second-biggest city. "Stop it, it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his compatriots after the rush on stores, insisting the Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne did not threaten the country's so far successful containment of the epidemic.