Detroit says ‘shoddy’ work led to arrest tied to technology
Friday, 26 June 2020 () DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police will have his DNA, fingerprints and mugshot removed from law enforcement files, officials said Friday. Robert Williams was the victim of “shoddy investigative work,” police Chief James Craig said. Williams, 42, was arrested in January […]
