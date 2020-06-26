Detroit says ‘shoddy’ work led to arrest tied to technology

Global  

DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police will have his DNA, fingerprints and mugshot removed from law enforcement files, officials said Friday. Robert Williams was the victim of “shoddy investigative work,” police Chief James Craig said. Williams, 42, was arrested in January […]
