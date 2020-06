EU Among Group Pushing For Relaxation Of Debt Relief Rules Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

By Benjamin Fox



(EurActiv) -- The EU, along with a group of countries, is pushing for a relaxation in how debt relief is defined in the latest round of talks at the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) on Thursday (25 June), EURACTIV understands.



The DAC sets the rules on how international development aid is... By Benjamin Fox(EurActiv) -- The EU, along with a group of countries, is pushing for a relaxation in how debt relief is defined in the latest round of talks at the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) on Thursday (25 June), EURACTIV understands.The DAC sets the rules on how international development aid is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this