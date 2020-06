Related videos from verified sources First federal executions since 2003 scheduled for 4 convicted child killers in Indiana



Attorney General William Barr has ordered the executions of four federal inmates on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana. Credit: WXIN Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago Community reacts to plans to resume federal executions



Federal executions are scheduled to resume this summer. The first is set to take place at the federal prison in Terre Haute on July 13th. Credit: WTHI Published 2 weeks ago DOJ sets new dates to begin federal executions



Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of four inmates convicted of killing children beginning in mid-July Credit: WTHI Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this