Rob W RT @BreitbartNews: Joe Biden’s campaign wrote a letter to social media giant Facebook on Monday demanding the platform censor posts of his… 2 minutes ago Krystal Hiller RT @stephphilip8: BIDEN UNABLE TO DEBATE HIS OPPONENT ON A LEVEL PLATFORM SO HIS DEMOCRAT HANDLERS TURN TO CENSORSHIP: "Joe Biden’s campaig… 2 minutes ago Shelley English RT @Teri_Kanefield: They're not even trying to be subtle: The Trump campaign is going full Nazi. A shirt with the logo ( left) can be fou… 3 minutes ago The Left Are Easily Brainwashed ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RedWingGrips: I don't know who needs to hear this but not a single Barack Obama official has been arrested , indicted , prosecuted or s… 5 minutes ago ochreblue RT @Independent: New campaign created by George W Bush administration will back Biden https://t.co/z5EPoC19TJ 13 minutes ago Praseodymius RT @ericgeller: "The Trump campaign isn’t trying to grow his support among Black and Latino voters—even they understand that is a fool’s er… 15 minutes ago Peggy O'Donnell RT @TheIJR: "With less than five months until Election Day, we cannot afford to cede these platforms to Donald Trump and his lies." https:/… 25 minutes ago