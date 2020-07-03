Global  

How Ghislaine Maxwell avoided arrest for so long in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
How Ghislaine Maxwell avoided arrest for so long in Jeffrey Epstein scandalOne word in today's announcement that Jeffrey Epstein's alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, had been arrested must have resonated with the pair's victims."Today, after many years, Ghislaine Maxwell finally stands charged...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse 01:22

 Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.

