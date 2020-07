You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Terp Says Brother Daniel Stopped Car From Driving Into Protestors In Seattle



Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Dino Gregory took to Instagram Monday morning to share the story of a heroic act committed by his brother Daniel at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests in.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:34 Published on June 8, 2020 GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police



PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO. Eyewitness video showed a man driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday (June 7), apparently shooting and wounding a demonstrator who.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published on June 8, 2020 Eyewitness: Women drove car through protesters before being assaulted



Eyewitness: Women drove car through protesters before being assaulted. Hannah Buehler reports. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:23 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this