US police officer Anthony Dia's last words: 'Tell my family I love them'
Monday, 6 July 2020 () A US policeman who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man, armed and holding a beer, police said.As he lay dying, the stricken officer made his final radio...
Loved ones in metro Detroit are honoring the memory of a police officer and family man who was gunned down in the line of duty in Toledo. Officer Anthony Dia’s relatives in Dearborn are dealing with heartbreak over this incredible loss. They also want everyone to know, Anthony was a hero.