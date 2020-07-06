Global  
 

US police officer Anthony Dia's last words: 'Tell my family I love them'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
US police officer Anthony Dia's last words: 'Tell my family I love them'A US policeman who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man, armed and holding a beer, police said.As he lay dying, the stricken officer made his final radio...
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Family of Toledo officer killed speaks out about loss

Family of Toledo officer killed speaks out about loss 00:23

 Loved ones in metro Detroit are honoring the memory of a police officer and family man who was gunned down in the line of duty in Toledo. Officer Anthony Dia’s relatives in Dearborn are dealing with heartbreak over this incredible loss. They also want everyone to know, Anthony was a hero.

