Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK sanctions Russians, Saudis behind 'notorious human rights violations'

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Britain on Monday announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea under new U.K. powers to punish human rights offenders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair

CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair 00:39

 US Customs and Border Protection officers seized a 13-ton shipment of beauty products made out of human hair on Wednesday. CNN reports CBP officials at the Port of New York/Newark say the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China. That's a clue that human rights abuses and forced labor were at play when...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks [Video]

Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks

Emergency meeting of the bloc initiated by Egypt was rejected by Libya's internationally recognised government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya [Video]

United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya

Announcement comes after mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna following retreat by eastern-based forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan [Video]

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

UK sanctions Russians, Saudis under new Magnitsky powers

 LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea under new...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this