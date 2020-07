You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Are coronavirus antibody tests the way back to ‘normality’?



Boris Johnson has described coronavirus antibody tests as potentially being “game changing” in the fight against the pandemic. Antibodies are proteins released by the immune system in response to.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 02:23 Published 2 weeks ago COVID: Kolkata sweet shop comes up with 'immunity-boosting' sandesh



Shops and several public places have been directed to resume services, while country still continues to fight with COVID. In view of the situation, a sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with 'Immunity.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published on June 11, 2020 Scientists Want To Repurpose Polio Vaccine To Battle COVID-19



The idea of repurposing vaccines for other diseases isn't new. It dates back to when the oral polio vaccine was first widely used in the 1960s and 70s. Now, Gizmodo reports a group of scientists is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this