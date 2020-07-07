Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Battling new wave of virus, Australia puts city of Melbourne under lockdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia – A new wave of coronavirus infections prompted officials to impose restrictions on some 5 million people in Australia’s second-largest city, illustrating the difficulty of conquering the pandemic even in a country that had enjoyed relative success in taming its toll. Authorities in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, said they would reinstate […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down 06:25

 New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Border between Australia's most populous states closed [Video]

Border between Australia's most populous states closed

Border between New South Wales and Victoria shut down indefinitely as COVID-19 cases soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Whale Breach Next to Boat [Video]

Whale Breach Next to Boat

Occurred on July 3, 2020 / Kalbarri, Australia Info from Licensor: "Humpback breaching next to the boat of the coast of Kalbarri, Western Australia today at 3:49 pm the 3rd of July 2020. We were out on..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:09Published
Dolphin's Surfing the Set [Video]

Dolphin's Surfing the Set

Occurred on July 1, 2020 / Kalbarri, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: Jacque's Point is a 'world-class' left-hander and is arguably the best left-hand point break in Western Australia...

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne under new coronavirus lockdown

News24.com | Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne under new coronavirus lockdown Five million Melbourne residents have been ordered back into lockdown after coronavirus cases surged in Australia's second-biggest city.
News24

Coronavirus: Australia to reimpose lockdown in second-largest city Melbourne amid 'unsustainably high' new case numbers

 Australia is to bring back strict stay-at-home measures in Melbourne and parts of the broader Victoria state, the local government has said, after it reported a...
Independent

Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens

Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens (CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation at midnight on Tuesday, as authorities take drastic action to...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this