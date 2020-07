Italy, Spain And France Worst Performers As Recession Deepens Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

By Jorge Valero



(EurActiv) -- Italy, Spain and France will register the worst economic downturn among eurozone countries this year as the contraction will be more severe than previously expected, according to the latest European Commission forecast published on Tuesday (7 July).



The Italian output will fall by 11.2% this...

