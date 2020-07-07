‘Black Lives Matter’ Continues To Spur Changes In Africa – OpEd
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () By Lisa Vives
As Americans explore the renaming of army bases, statues, streets, and schools that honour racist slave-holders or portray demeaning relationships between whites and Black, Brown and Latinx citizens, similar efforts are underway in Senegal and Liberia most recently.
Naomi Campbell is confident the fashion industry will 'change' as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement The supermodel believes there will be big changes to the industry now people's voices are..
