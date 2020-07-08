Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, others amid civil rights audit findings

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

You Might Like


Tweets about this