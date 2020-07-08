Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, others amid civil rights audit findings
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
