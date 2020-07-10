Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter, says UP Police

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur



Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 hours ago

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories



Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:55 Published 8 hours ago