Landmark Supreme Court ruling affirms Native American rights in Oklahoma

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma falls within an Indian reservation, a decision that could reshape the criminal justice system by preventing state authorities from prosecuting offenses there that involve Native Americans. The 5-to-4 decision, potentially one of the most consequential legal victories for Native Americans in decades, could have far-reaching […]
