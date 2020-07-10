|
|
|
Kazakhstan rejects Chinese warning over pneumonia outbreak
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Kazakhstan's health officials on Friday dismissed a Chinese claim that the Central Asian country is facing an outbreak of pneumonia more deadly than the new coronavirus.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO 01:51
Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said on Friday that an outbreak of pneumonia in Kazakhstan, reported to be highly lethal, was "certainly on our radar."
|
|