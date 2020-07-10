Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kazakhstan rejects Chinese warning over pneumonia outbreak

CBC.ca Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Kazakhstan's health officials on Friday dismissed a Chinese claim that the Central Asian country is facing an outbreak of pneumonia more deadly than the new coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO

Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO 01:51

 Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said on Friday that an outbreak of pneumonia in Kazakhstan, reported to be highly lethal, was "certainly on our radar."

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chinese Embassy Warns About Outbreak of Unknown Deadly Pneumonia in Kazakhstan
RIA Nov.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Kazakhstan rejects China's claim of 'unknown, deadlier pneumonia'

Covid 19 coronavirus: Kazakhstan rejects China's claim of 'unknown, deadlier pneumonia' Kazakhstan's health ministry has dismissed a Chinese embassy warning that the Central Asian nation had an outbreak of an "unknown" pneumonia that was deadlier...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this