Covid 19 coronavirus: Kazakhstan rejects China's claim of 'unknown, deadlier pneumonia' Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kazakhstan's health ministry has dismissed a Chinese embassy warning that the Central Asian nation had an outbreak of an "unknown" pneumonia that was deadlier than the new Kazakhstan's health ministry has dismissed a Chinese embassy warning that the Central Asian nation had an outbreak of an "unknown" pneumonia that was deadlier than the new coronavirus , saying it was a misunderstanding of the official... 👓 View full article