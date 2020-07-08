Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harvard, MIT Suing ICE To Support International Students

Newsy Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoHarvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to support international students who attend their universities.

On Monday, the Trump Administration issued a new order that bars some 1 million...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students

California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students 00:36

 California is pursuing a legal challenge against the Trump administration. Their controversial new student visa policy will force foreign students to leave the country... ...Or switch schools if they attend a university doing online-only instruction this fall. These new rules are in place due to the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harvard and MIT sue Trump Administration [Video]

Harvard and MIT sue Trump Administration

Harvard and MIT are suing the Trump Administration to make sure international students can stay in the US if their schools decide to teach all their classes online this fall. Harvard's president says..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Harvard and MIT Sue ICE After Order That Force Int’l Students to Leave the Country If They’re Taking Online Classes [Video]

Harvard and MIT Sue ICE After Order That Force Int’l Students to Leave the Country If They’re Taking Online Classes

Harvard and MIT are taking on the Trump Administration...suing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over new policy on international student visas

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over new policy on international student visas Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the Trump administration over Immigration and Customs...
The Verge


Tweets about this