Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase in cases

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase in casesThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed a record increase in global coronavirus cases - with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.The countries that faced the biggest increases were the United States, Brazil, India...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? 05:21

 The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just disappear’. America has now had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases - more than double that of Brazil, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pasadena Expands Outdoor Dining Areas As City, LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Pasadena Expands Outdoor Dining Areas As City, LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Business seemed to be booming in part of Pasadena this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city and in Los Angeles County. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:57Published
Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur [Video]

Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur

According to a new study by the team of researchers from Rutgers, asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or influence its severity. The recent research was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: WHO logs record daily rise in cases

 The World Health Organization has reported another record increase in global infections over a 24-hour period, with the US topping the list with the highest...
Deutsche Welle

Global coronavirus cases increase by record 212,326 in one day

Global coronavirus cases increase by record 212,326 in one day Figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show a record daily increase in cases
Wales Online

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

 The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.
The Age


Tweets about this