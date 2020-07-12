Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase in cases
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed a record increase in global coronavirus cases - with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.The countries that faced the biggest increases were the United States, Brazil, India...
The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just disappear’. America has now had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases - more than double that of Brazil, the...