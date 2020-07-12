Sen. Graham says Mueller may be invited to testify in wake of op-ed on Trump’s commutation of Stone sentence
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggested Sunday that former special counsel Robert Mueller III may be invited to testify before his panel, although Graham did not give any details on the timing of any potential invitation. Graham’s statement came one day after Mueller defended his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s […]
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone.
As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing Congress.
In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Mueller said Stone is still a convicted...
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon.
He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..