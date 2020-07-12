Global  
 

Sen. Graham says Mueller may be invited to testify in wake of op-ed on Trump’s commutation of Stone sentence

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggested Sunday that former special counsel Robert Mueller III may be invited to testify before his panel, although Graham did not give any details on the timing of any potential invitation. Graham’s statement came one day after Mueller defended his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s […]
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone

The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone 00:37

 Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing Congress. In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Mueller said Stone is still a convicted...

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

