When The Euro Entered Into The Deutsche Mark – OpEd Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

When Angela Merkel was elected Chancellor of Germany in 2005, she was 51 years old. She was not only youngest elected Chancellor, but she was the first woman to hold the position, as well as the first Chancellor to have been raised in the former East Germany.



In 2021 she leaves her political positions. For me, who has always... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus



American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this Michelle Clarke RT @EurasiaReview: When The Euro Entered Into The Deutsche Mark – OpEd https://t.co/qnGEErpaCy 9 minutes ago Eurasia Review When The Euro Entered Into The Deutsche Mark – OpEd https://t.co/qnGEErpaCy 29 minutes ago ForTheLoveOfYeshua RT @MichaelJadasky: @carmindabrendel Australia has been under Vatican/UN world bank control since 1973 when UK entered Euro. East coast is… 1 day ago mike johns @carmindabrendel Australia has been under Vatican/UN world bank control since 1973 when UK entered Euro. East coas… https://t.co/jZfCCCiixd 2 days ago Eunice Somers @steve20594431 when they entered into the euro the EU told them what they could & could not do on the Financial sid… https://t.co/cAN36fQ5Kt 1 week ago