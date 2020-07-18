President Rouhani Says 35 Million Iranians Prone To Coronavirus Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said around 35 million people in the country are estimated to be susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection in the coming months, stressing, however, that Iran will successfully deal with the viral disease.



