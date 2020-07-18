Global  
 

President Rouhani Says 35 Million Iranians Prone To Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
President Rouhani Says 35 Million Iranians Prone To CoronavirusPresident of Iran Hassan Rouhani said around 35 million people in the country are estimated to be susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection in the coming months, stressing, however, that Iran will successfully deal with the viral disease.

Speaking at a Saturday session of the Coronavirus Fight National...
Related news from verified sources

25 million Iranians have ALREADY caught Covid-19 & figure may go way higher – President Rouhani

25 million Iranians have ALREADY caught Covid-19 & figure may go way higher – President Rouhani Iran’s coronavirus count stands at roughly 269,000 but the actual number of Covid-positive persons is nearly 90 times higher, President Hassan Rouhani...
WorldNews

Iran estimates it has 25 million coronavirus infections

 TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president on Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the...
Seattle Times

Qatar- Rouhani says 25 million Iranians infected with Covid-19

 (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that an...
MENAFN.com


