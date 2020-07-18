Global  
 

Iran estimates up to 25 million coronavirus cases since outbreak; nearly doubling the total worldwide caseload: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 July 2020
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani estimated that up to 25 million people in the country have been infected with coronavirus but despite this tally and urging from Rouhani himself to take precautions to protect against the virus' spread, the country will not reimpose lockdown restrictions. 
