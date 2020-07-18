Iran estimates up to 25 million coronavirus cases since outbreak; nearly doubling the total worldwide caseload: report
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Iran's President Hassan Rouhani estimated that up to 25 million people in the country have been infected with coronavirus but despite this tally and urging from Rouhani himself to take precautions to protect against the virus' spread, the country will not reimpose lockdown restrictions.
India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The government data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began in the country at 1,003,832 with...
India on July 18 reported a spike of 34,884 COVID cases and 671 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 10,38,716. The number of active cases have now shot up to 3,58,692 whereas 6,53,751..