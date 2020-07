Benjamin Netanyahu accuses police and prosecutors of conspiring to 'depose' him at corruption trial



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday launched a tirade against the nation's justice system as his long-awaited corruption trial got underway, accusing police and prosecutors of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on May 24, 2020

Netanyahu: Corruption trial an attempt to 'depose a strong PM'



Netanyahu becomes first serving Israeli PM to face criminal charges as he goes on trial over corruption allegations. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published on May 24, 2020