Israeli Prime Minister's Corruption Trial To Resume In January

Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer..
All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for..
Anger at killing of autistic Palestinian by Israeli police
Protests in occupied East Jerusalem against killing of Iyad el-Hallak, an autistic Palestinian man, by Israeli police.