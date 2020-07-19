Global  
 

Israeli Prime Minister's Corruption Trial To Resume In January

Newsy Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister's Corruption Trial To Resume In JanuaryWatch VideoIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will resume in January, with time set aside for  witnesses three times a week.

The Israeli court ruling on Sunday was a rejection of Netanyahu's effort to postpone his trial on bribery and fraud charges that allege he accepted gifts from billionaire...
