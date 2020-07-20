Fox’s Chris Wallace gets praise for his interview with Trump

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first asked Tump whether he was a “good loser,” to which Trump admitted he was not. Donald Trump, via...
NEW YORK (AP) — As veteran journalists who now teach the craft to college students, Tom Bettag and Frank Sesno both said they will use Chris Wallace’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Mediaite