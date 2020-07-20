Global  
 

Fox's Chris Wallace gets praise for his interview with Trump

Japan Today Monday, 20 July 2020
As veteran journalists who now teach the craft to college students, Tom Bettag and Frank Sesno both said they will use Chris Wallace's interview with President Donald Trump…
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results 01:21

 Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first asked Tump whether he was a “good loser,” to which Trump admitted he was not. Donald Trump, via...

Fox’s Chris Wallace gets praise for his interview with Trump

 NEW YORK (AP) — As veteran journalists who now teach the craft to college students, Tom Bettag and Frank Sesno both said they will use Chris Wallace’s...
Watch Chris Wallace Rebut Trump’s False Claim That Biden ‘Wants to Defund the Police’ (Video)

Watch Chris Wallace Rebut Trump’s False Claim That Biden ‘Wants to Defund the Police’ (Video) Fox News’ Chris Wallace corrected President Donald Trump’s false claim about Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in a pre-taped interview...
‘I’m Not Losing’: 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump’s Wild Interview With Chris Wallace

‘I’m Not Losing’: 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump’s Wild Interview With Chris Wallace President Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace this week — his first with the Fox News Sunday anchor since 2018 — and the result,...
