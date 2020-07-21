Coronavirus And The Education System – Analysis Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

**Introduction**



The education system is the only thing that is responsible for molding and shaping the raw thoughts, ethics, and morals of human progenies. But today this system is under a huge invasion because of extended lockdown period (Sohini Sarkar 2020 May 29) because of the spread of communicable and airborne diseases... **Introduction**The education system is the only thing that is responsible for molding and shaping the raw thoughts, ethics, and morals of human progenies. But today this system is under a huge invasion because of extended lockdown period (Sohini Sarkar 2020 May 29) because of the spread of communicable and airborne diseases 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PASSHE Board Discusses Plan To Return Students To Campus



Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) board of governors met today to discuss the plans for students to return to state-run university campuses this fall; KDKA's Lisa Washington.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:00 Published 4 days ago COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study



Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. A review of neurological symptoms.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on June 12, 2020

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Coronavirus And The Education System – Analysis https://t.co/7J7kUv8ibB 19 minutes ago