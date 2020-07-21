The education system is the only thing that is responsible for molding and shaping the raw thoughts, ethics, and morals of human progenies. But today this system is under a huge invasion because of extended lockdown period (Sohini Sarkar 2020 May 29) because of the spread of communicable and airborne diseases...
Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. A review of neurological symptoms..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Coronavirus And The Education System – Analysis https://t.co/7J7kUv8ibB 19 minutes ago