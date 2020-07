You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Greta Thunberg donates million-euro rights prize to green groups She was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for the way she “has been able to mobilise younger generations for the cause of climate change.

Hindu 4 hours ago



Get my plane! Virus-era EU summit not all smiles and elbow bumps Climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Monday awarded a Portuguese rights award and promptly pledged the million-euro prize to groups working to protect the...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago





Tweets about this