Ukraine bus hostage-taking ends as 'unstable' armed man surrenders, officials say

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday detained a man who had taken more than a dozen hostages on a bus, ending a 12-hour standoff with police, officials said.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Police at scene as armed man takes bus passengers hostage in western Ukraine

Police at scene as armed man takes bus passengers hostage in western Ukraine 00:08

 A gunman is said to have taken over a bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday (July 21). Footage shows a police van in the city centre as dozens of passersby watch on.

Ukraine hostage-taker surrenders with bus passengers unharmed

 An “unstable” armed man who seized more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraine has been detained after a stand-off that lasted for over 12...
