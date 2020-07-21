Armed man seizes bus, holds 10 hostages in Ukraine

Global  
 

LUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a long-distance bus and took people in it hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday launching an hours-long standoff with police, Ukrainian authorities said.

About 10 people are currently being held hostage, Ukraine's Security Service said in a Facebook statement. Police earlier had put the number at 20. It was unclear how many people had been on board to start with, and whether any escaped.

Police sealed off the center of Lutsk, a city 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Kyiv. The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, police said. He has refused the authorities' offer to deliver water and food to the hostages.

At one point, the assailant threw explosives out of a bus window, but no one was hurt. He also fired several shots at a police drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations with the man are currently underway. “We're doing everything to free the hostages,” Zelenskiy told reporters.

The man called the police himself at 9:25 a.m. (0625 GMT) after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

In a Telegram account reportedly belonging to him, Plokhoy apparently admitted to taking people on the bus hostage, said that “the state has always been and always is the first terrorist" and demanded that top Ukrainian officials release statements on their social media pages calling themselves terrorists.

According to Gerashchenko, police have identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia. Krivosh had allegedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges — robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling — and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Huge police cordon set up in response to Ukraine hostage situation

Huge police cordon set up in response to Ukraine hostage situation

 Police in Lutsk, western Ukraine have set up a large police cordon in response to an armed man who has taken around 20 hostages on a bus today (July 21).

