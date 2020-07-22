Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I wish her well': Donald Trump's very weird reaction to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
'I wish her well': Donald Trump's very weird reaction to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrestUnited States President Donald Trump held his first media briefing on the coronavirus in almost three months today, but it was derailed by a left-field question about a completely unrelated subject – accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38

 When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' [Video]

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Russia bounty intel leak likely politically motivated against Trump [Video]

Ex-GOP lawmaker: Russia bounty intel leak likely politically motivated against Trump

Former Representative Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry with reaction to the intelligence leak of alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops. Plus, Hurricane Katrina commander Russel Honoré rips Donald Trump's..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:29Published
When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It [Video]

When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It

US President Donald J. Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

LivefromloveT

T RT @mitchellreports: Huh??? ‘I wish her well': Trump to accused***trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.co/AMzoiaOVUj 6 seconds ago

jenant28

Jennifer Anthony RT @shannonrwatts: Donald Trump on child***trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well.” Donald Trump on Breonna Taylor: “ ... “ 14 seconds ago

doc_most

Brian But Anyway https://t.co/f1x0c5IWLE Yeah I'm not even gonna make a "papers in air" pun here. If you defend Drumpf, you are a si… https://t.co/ZzYKDkeOlQ 18 seconds ago

ToxicAv36338995

Toxic Avenger RT @NBCNews: President Trump wishes alleged***trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell "well" after being asked about her case during a news briefing… 20 seconds ago

ManxMonear

Paige RT @richardmarx: Donald Trump was asked about an individual accused and incarcerated for physically raping and enabling the rapes and assau… 25 seconds ago

Paula_Dockery

Paula Dockery RT @CNN: President Trump said he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell "well," as she faces charges for recruiting, grooming and ultimately sexually abu… 25 seconds ago

JENNYENNVY1

JENNYENNVY RT @eorden: Donald Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is indicted for allegedly recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing girls: “I just… 31 seconds ago

wuwu_wally

🌊 WuWu Wally 🌊 RT @ItsNotaHalfDay: Trump wishes former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell 'well' as she faces charges of enticement of minors @ma… 55 seconds ago