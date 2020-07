NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast



The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move overhead tonight. Rain and wind is on the way for tonight. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well as wind gusts close to 45 MPH... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:01 Published on June 9, 2020

Rooftop sent flying in Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga batters India, killing at least four



As Tropical Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in India on Wednesday (June 3) the destructive weather was seen bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Mumbai. Footage shows big waves and heavy tides on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:12 Published on June 4, 2020