You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Hall RT @newscomauHQ: A conspiracy theorist who filmed herself laughing while breaching a COVID-19 police barricade will be fined, Victorian aut… 6 minutes ago Tim Callanan What is it with the wellness coach/personal trainer set that turns them into such bellends. Is it something in whea… https://t.co/RoFrnQ51z3 7 minutes ago Carla B RT @SuDharmapala: If a person of colour did this - the MSM would burn the country down and all of us would be deported. https://t.co/wnENX… 12 minutes ago Gail 💦 RT @couriermail: A “selfish” conspiracy theorist who believes coronavirus is a hoax will be fined after she filmed herself laughing while b… 13 minutes ago Olga Horio RT @newscomauHQ: "They work for us, not the other way around. YOU get to ask the questions. NOT them": A 'disrespectful' coronavirus conspi… 13 minutes ago Maria Spichkova This is a terrible behaviour, completely irresponsible and selfish. Hope this “theorist” will be fined. #COVIDIOTS… https://t.co/kJBapeewIg 23 minutes ago Harveen (Unbearable) @sexenheimer Update: https://t.co/9UgrWJONit 23 minutes ago Greg Hallanan RT @RosemaryDiaz13: A “selfish” conspiracy theorist who filmed herself laughing after she breached a COVID-19 police roadblock in Victoria… 27 minutes ago