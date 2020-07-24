Global  
 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admonishes Republican lawmaker over sexist slur

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star of the Democratic Party, admonished a Republican congressman on Thursday who allegedly hurled a sexist slur at her on the steps of the US Capitol. ​​Ocasio-Cortez, 30, a progressive lawmaker from New York popularly known as "AOC," said Florida Representative Ted Yoho had "put his finger in my face."
 U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated a profane gender-based slur that she accused her Republican colleague Ted Yoho of using towards her earlier this week. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

