Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admonishes Republican lawmaker over sexist slur
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star of the Democratic Party, admonished a Republican congressman on Thursday who allegedly hurled a sexist slur at her on the steps of the US Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, a progressive lawmaker from New York popularly known as "AOC," said Florida Representative Ted Yoho had "put his finger in my face."
